Jessie J is mourning the loss of her longtime bodyguard.

John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In several emotional social media posts, Jessie said goodbye to Dave while sharing candid videos and pictures of their adventures.

"Man this hurts. I really love you bro," she captioned a video of an audience singing "Happy Birthday" to Dave. "You were so special to all of us. So happy you were a part of my life."

The Monday morning post came a day after Jessie devastatingly announced Dave's death.

"The love you had for your children. Was everything. We would laugh till we cried nearly everyday. We created Penelope and the blue Shetland pony together," she wrote. "We talked about our dreams. We talked about what our biggest fears were. You weren't just my security, we ARE family. 4 years. Me and you."

In the lengthy Dec. 30 post, the heartbroken singer recalled their movie dates, late night walks and getting into mischief on "The Voice."

"When you came to see me when I was in hospital to cheer me up and I was out of it on anesthetic and we again just laughed. You were so worried about me. You looked after me. Working out by the side of the bus everyday before the tour. You would push me and tell me I could do better," she said. "When you would do anything so I could see my fans waiting. You would always sort it out so it was safe for them and me. When I was terrified on that flight from Dubai to London because of the turbulence and you held my hand for 8 hours. I will never forget that."

Jessie, who didn't indicate how Dave passed, said he inspired her to be better about nutrition and fitness.

"You were my rock," she said. "I wrote this because I want everyone to remember the man you were. You were a gentle giant with a heart so big everyone felt it."

"I love you so much. We were supposed to meet for hot chocolate next week," she continued. "I miss you. I will see you on the other side one day. Rest easy Dave / give your Dad a hug from me."