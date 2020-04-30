Jim Edmonds is firing back at estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds again in the wake of her latest comments about their split -- this time about child support.

@meghankedmonds / Instagram

On April 27, former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star implied to a fan in the comments of one of her Instagram posts that her retired MLB star ex hasn't been paying enough child support for their three kids after a follower accused her of raking it in.

"Girl I have a career thank you very much! That child support is not buying me gold and baubles -- it barely pays for groceries for my tribe," Meghan wrote, referring to their kids, 3-year-old daughter Aspen and 2-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart.

Jim's rep says that's just not true. He spoke to Page Six on April 29 to challenge Meghan's assertion. "We're not going to give numbers because it's no one's business, but if what Jim is giving to Meghan each month for child support doesn't cover her groceries, she must be getting her eggs from Fabergé," Steve Honig told the New York Post's gossip column.

According to the former baseball star's rep, "Jim also pays every single bill for both of her homes, all the medical bills and practically every other expense related to the kids and the houses. Jim continually goes above and beyond what he is required to do."

Dilip Vishwanat / MLB Photos via Getty Images

Jim's rep further called Meghan's comments "an insult to all the single mothers who are genuinely struggling financially and working multiple jobs to make ends meet." He added, "Someone also needs to tell Meghan that child support is not for gold and baubles."

Meghan and Jim split last October in the wake of a sexting scandal and have been at odds, often in the media, every since.