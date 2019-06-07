Jinger Duggar decided it was time to lighten up!

On Thursday, the 26-year-old revealed that she ditched her signature brunette look, opting instead for a lighter shade.

"Decided to go with the blonde balayage this Summer," she captioned two Instagram snaps showing off her new look.

The "Counting On" star's family seems to love the hair switch-up.

"Spurgeon saw this pic and said 'She turned her hair gold!," Jessa Duggar Seewald wrote, referring to her son. "Looks lovely, Jinge!"

Anna Duggar offered, "You are gorgeous!"

Jinger has had brunette hair for about as long as anyone can remember.

The new look comes as Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, prepare to move to California.

In March, the couple, who shares 9-month-old daughter Felicity, announced that they were leaving Laredo, Texas, so that Jeremy can attend seminary school.

"In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo," they wrote in a joint post. "Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master's Seminary.

"As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we've ever done; our friends here have become like family," she added. "Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives."