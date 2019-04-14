Actress Joan Collins is safe, though shaken, after escaping a "terrifying" fire at her home in London's Belgravia area.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On April 14, the "Dynasty" actress, 85, took to social media to share a video of the destruction and praise emergency responders as well as her husband, Percy Gibson.

"The remains of the day...see my recent #tweet Thank you @londonfirebrigade #shafetsbury !! ❤️❤️," Joan wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the charred walls of her flat, which is located in a seven-story building.

The London Fire Brigade responded to her post, writing, "So sorry you had experience this. But glad we were able to help. Do let us know if we can offer any further assistance."

Dame Joan also tweeted about her frightening ordeal, which happened just before 4:30 p.m. local time on April 13.

"THANK U from the bottom of my to the marvelous @LondonFire who attended to the terrifying fire yesterday in our flat. #threealarmfire My hero Percy had already doused the flames consuming the entire wall with handheld extinguisher (#donttakethisrisk). #gratitude #firefighters," Joan wrote.

REX/Shutterstock

She also revealed that though safe, she had to be treated by paramedics. "And thanks also to the @NHSEnglandLDN #nhs #emt #Ambulance crew who took care of our smoke inhalation and comforted me. And the wonderful @metpoliceuk who kept the street closed and everyone safe. #gratitude," Joan added.

The BBC reported that about 10 firefighters took on the blaze, which was brought under control in under an hour. A spokeswoman for the London Fire Brigade told the BBC that "part of a flat on the first floor of the seven-story building was damaged by the fire. Two people left the property before the brigade arrived." Two fire trucks were on the scene, and the cause is being investigated.

RICHARD YOUNG/REX/Shutterstock

A Metropolitan Police spokesman also told the BBC that two people were treated by the London Ambulance Service "but did not require hospital treatment." According to the Met police, the cause of the fire was not suspicious.