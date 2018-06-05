Jodie Foster is dead inside.

No, really, she is.

While appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Monday, June 4, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that her knee injury has been repaired with parts from both a cadaver and titanium steel.

Jodie injured her ACL in her knee earlier this year in a skiing accident.

"You play basketball, you ski, you end up having one of these," she said, referring to her ACL injury. "I got a little titanium, a little cadaver. Nice little combo."

A baffled Jimmy further asked about her ACL injury and wondered if she knew what type of cadaver she received.

"I'm not asking," Jodie said. "I'm really gonna not ask."

Kimmel jokingly told her that having a cadaver's tendon was "weird."

"I kind of like it," Jodie said. "Is that wrong?"

Jimmy countered, "You're now, like, more than one person in a way, and who knows what type of person this was."

Jodie's injury began public knowledge when she appeared at the Academy Awards in March on crutches. At the time, Jodie joked that her injury was caused by Meryl Streep.

"She I,Tonya'd me," Jodie deadpanned, referring to the film "I,Tonya," which documents Tonya Harding's life.

For the record, Jodie said she plans on hitting the slopes again — dead ACL and all.