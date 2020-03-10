Joe Giudice thinks that people concerned with the coronavirus have a real dysfunction.

In a new social media video, the former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star claimed that Viagra is more dangerous than COVID-19.

"More people die from Viagra (heart attacks and drug overdose) everyday than this Corona virus. People here are frantic because government is ridiculous with [lockdown] !!!! Sorry Lock down not for me Never again !!!!!," he said, referring to his 41-month prison stint. "Stay safe [world] eat healthy, exercise, and no shaking hands . 🧼👏! #coronavirus #staysafeoutthere #lockdownnotcool #awarenessiskey #washhands"

In his video, Joe is dismayed that Italy, where he now lives, is on lockdown as government leaders try to combat the virus.

"I can't believe that there's literally nobody out in these streets," he said in the video showing his suddenly-sleepy town, which he referring to as a "ghost town."

"Literally nobody out because of this stupid coronavirus," he continued. "It's like ridiculous. People are so scared. Unbelievable."

Instagram

Teresa Giudice's estranged husband told people to "grow a set of cojones. Jesus, this is ridiculous. I guess I'm going to be the only one walking around working today."

In a follow-up video, Joe wore a mask, telling his followers, "Don't be afraid."

"I am not moving around the country. I am obeying the law going to work, shopping for family, and NO cafes, gym, and places like that," he wrote alongside the video with a slew of hashtags, one of which said "be realistic."

Italy has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 outside of China, which is the epicenter for the highly-contagious virus. The World Health Organization says there are about 114,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and it is responsible for over 4,000 deaths (both numbers continue to grow.) In Italy alone, there are over 9,000 cases and more than 450 deaths.

For what it's worth, Psychology Today reported in 2014 that Viagra, an erectile dysfunction drug, was implicated in the deaths of 1,824 people from 1998 to 2007.