"Stranger Things" star Joe Keery is apologizing after racist and insensitive messages were posted on his Twitter account during a hack over the weekend.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

"What a bummer that someone would go to such great lengths to spread hate," he tweeted, confirming he was the victim of a hack. "I want to apologize for the horrible comments that were posted, it was deeply upsetting to me. Much love to you all in these crazy times."

Knowing the 27-year-old actor didn't write the messages, fan were very supportive of Joe.

The apology came a day after Joe's rarely-used Twitter account was breached in the middle of the night. The hackers quickly began writing hateful and racist messages and also claimed Joe was "molested" on the set of the popular Netflix show. Further, there were messages that insulted fellow Twitter users and Joe's "Stranger Things" costars

After being made aware of the hack, Twitter locked the account and determined that a group going by the handle "aqua_chuckling" was likely responsible. That account, which Twitter has now suspended, claimed to have "kidnapped" Joe and stolen his phone.

Joe's rep told Page Six on Monday that the actor is fine and had "no direct interaction with the hacker."