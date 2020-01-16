John Krasinski is hilariously putting the blame squarely on his famous wife after he unknowingly snubbed Chris Martin.

While appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" this week, the Coldplay frontman told a story about sending an idea to John and his wife, Emily Blunt, who star in "A Quiet Place: Part II."

"When A Quiet Place came out, I had an idea for a joke afterwards," he said. "And so I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for the musical of 'A Quiet Place.' And it was just me [silently performing] like that. And they never replied."

The movie, as well as its sequel, leave a bad taste in Chris' mouth.

"So every time I see that trailer it makes me feel sick," he said. "They must have thought I was [making fun of them.] But I wasn't. I loved the film... I never heard back."

On Wednesday, Ellen posted a clip of Chris' story and got a quick response from John.

"I...did not get an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure," he quipped on the post. "Are you kidding me!?!? Emily what have you done!?!?"

For the record, Emily has not responded to the post… yet.