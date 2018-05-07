Johnny Depp has been accused of more bad behavior.

According to a new report from Page Six, the actor attacked a crew member on the Los Angeles set of "LAByrinth."

Multiple sources told Page Six that Johnny -- who stars as LAPD detective Russell Poole in the crime-thriller about attempts to solve the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. -- went off on a location manager after being told a scene had to rap because a location permit had run out.

A source also claimed Johnny had been "smoking and drinking all day on set" before the altercation.

Problems started after Johnny, an insider told the New York Post's gossip column, had taken over directing a scene involving two of his pals, whom he'd cast as a cop and a homeless man. "Johnny's friends were in the scene, and it just turned into way more than it should have been," a source explained.

A permit allowing the movie to shoot on a downtown L.A. street that had been closed off just for the production had run out but Johnny insisted they keep shooting. "The producers kept asking for the time to be extended," a source familiar with the production told Page Six.

When a location manager told the film's actual director, Brad Furman, that they needed to wrap up, Brad replied, "Tell that to Johnny Depp," Page Six reported. So the location manager did just that -- and the movie star exploded. "He was 6 inches away yelling, 'Who are you? You have no right!'" a source told Page Six.

The location manager, who Page Six characterizes as a well-liked crew member on the "toxic" set, told Johnny he was just doing his job, which allegedly set Johnny off further. A source said the star tried to punch the guy in the ribs but failed to deliver a strong blow and yelled, "I'll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!"

Johnny, the newspaper adds, was pulled away as the staffer stood still.

Brad, the film's director -- who's also helmed "The Infiltrator," "The Lincoln Lawyer" and "Runner, Runner" -- told Page Six that the alleged altercation has been blown out of proportion. (A rep for Johnny had no comment.)

"Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists," Brad said in a statement. "He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and nonevents often become exaggerated. We all love stories -- there isn't one here."