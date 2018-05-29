After months of working non-stop, Jon Hamm's desperate to unwind.

He just finished shooting "Bad Times at the El Royale" with Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges and Nick Offerman, and now he's promoting his new June comedy, "Tag," co-starring Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner, Hannibal Buress and Jake Johnson -- so he decided to plan a little summer getaway to de-stress.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"My friend suggested a very adventurous idea that I was a little skeptical about [at first]," Jon told Ellen Degeneres on the May 29 episode of her daytime talk show, but "eventually [I] was like, alright, let's do it."

The plan, the 47-year-old explained, is that "we're going whitewater rafting, which I've never done. And I hope I survive."

Despite the danger, Jon's been told, "it's fun and it's exhilarating and you're outdoors... it seems like a fun thing to do, which is usually, again, what people say until they get a major injury."

"We're kinda going in cold," he added. "I'm sure there will be a tutorial of sorts... and I'm really hoping there's a life jacket involved. But other than that, no, I think just kind of paddle and don't fall out."

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon

The "Mad Men" alum -- whose new movie, "Tag," also co-stars Leslie Bibb, Annabelle Wallis and Isla Fisher -- will soon head to Oregon, he explained, for the three-day adventure that also includes other physical pursuits. "We're doing it up. There's a camping element. I believe there's a mountain biking element," he told Ellen, adding, "This does not sound like a vacation! This sounds like work!"

He might be a newbie to the rapids but at least he's camped before. "I like it. I grew up in Missouri, like that was kind of a thing -- first of all, it's relatively free. You just need to find someone with a tent and some matches," he quipped.

MJ Photos/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Though Jon didn't sound entirely convinced that the getaway would be a ton of fun, he's still excited that he'll be outside, surrounded by nature, and away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. "I spent a lot of time outdoors [when I was younger] and I really like it. It's part of why I love[d] moving to L.A., because being outside is such a nice part of living here," he said.

He jokingly urged fans to look out for any headlines about his adventures: "Keep your eyes and ears peeled toward the news -- see if anything horrible happens."