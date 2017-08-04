Jonathan Lipnicki, the adorable kid from "Jerry Maguire," said a trip to Israel reinvigorated him and inspired him to to return to Hollywood.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Jonathan, 26, has been largely off the radar since starring in "Stuart Little 2" in 2002.

"I've always been in touch with my Jewish identity and actually a little defensive of it because I feel one of the things we have in the states is a lot of people who want to take a step away from their Jewish identity like it's something to be ashamed of," he told the New York Post's Page Six. "I've never been ashamed of it, so going there just really reaffirmed that feeling."

He added, "There's nothing quite like the feeling of when you walk down the stairs that are above the Western Wall and the sun's going down, and you see all these people dancing and praying … It was one of the most incredible feelings I've ever had."

The 10-day trip helped him think about his past and his future.

"I made a lot of sacrifices to do what I did … No regrets. It was the greatest thing that ever happened to me because I feel like I gained a lot of maturity and knowledge from that," he told Page Six. "I went through a dip in my career, didn't work very much, didn't believe in myself. This is the first time in a while I'm proud to be who I am and I hope to do a lot of projects in the future, and I'm going to show people that the past is the least interesting thing about me."

"I have so much more to offer now," he said, "and I can't wait to show myself to the world."

While he still loves acting (and fitness), Jonathan also wants to try his hand at producing so that he's in charge. He also plans to base future characters in film on real-life people he met in Israel.

"We definitely had some characters," he said, "and I'm going to base some characters off of them in the future, so there's that."

Rex USA

... And all those people have human heads that weigh eight pounds.