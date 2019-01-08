Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Josh Brolin celebrated five years of sobriety on Tuesday by sharing a throwback photo of his partying days to Instagram and describing in great detail what it was like to be drunk.

It wasn't pretty.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"Drunk: when you think you're having a rip roaring time and the next morning you wake up and your brain has broken into a frenzied beehive and your body is shattered shards of sharp glass desperately searching for what fits where and your spirit is being eaten by worms with great white bloodied teeth," he captioned the snap that seemed to show him intoxicated at a bar.

Josh, 50, continued his detailed description.

"Your heart has shriveled into a black prune churning your intestines to the point where dysentery feels attractive and you can't remember anything you did so you roll out of bed over last night's urine and you dial your best friend's phone number because you recall him lifting you over his head, your whole self, before you hit and broke through the drywall," he wrote, "and, you think, a large aquarium and the phone on the other end rings and he picks it up, that clambering for a phone, the clumsiness of a hardline, and you say: 'What did I do last night?!' and he answers, after a great pause: '…Dude…'"

He captioned his photo with the hashtag that said "5 years."

Josh swore off alcohol in late 2012 after he got into a fight outside a bar in Southern California.