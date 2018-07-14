Fresh off their engagement announcement, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are looking like they're already on their honeymoon--before they've even tied the knot!

The "Love Me" singer, 24, took to his Instagram on Friday night to share a photo of him and his 21-year-old model fiancée mid steamy kiss mode, with his 101 million followers. In their most PDA-filled image yet, the two are together in a pool/hot tub, both in bathing suits, locked in a passionate kiss with her on his lap.

The photo has no caption, so it is unclear when and/or where it was captured - maybe during their trip to the Bahamas (almost a week ago) where Justin proposed?

Justin's manager Scooter Braun jokingly (and somewhat cryptically) commented on the image, "Damnnnn... but who took this pic? The 3rd wheel is so real right now."

Singer John Mayer chimed in as well, writing, "Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub. That's gotta feel super third wheel," he said. "I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business."

And Paris Hilton threw some support the couple's way, adding, "Love you two together."

According to E! News, prior to posting the photo of the intimate hot tub moment, the "Never Say Never" crooner dined with Baldwin and David Grutman at his Komodo restaurant in Miami. And, Jaden Smith, who is reportedly in town to spin records at the restaurant owner's nightclub Liv, came over to the newly engaged couple's table to say hello.

The good times are just beginning as the hot pair jetted to Miami from NYC earlier in the day, rocking brand new diamond watches.