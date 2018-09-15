Pop sensation Justin Bieber is applying to become an American citizen, well, half of one, that is, according to TMZ.

TMZ insiders say that the "Never Say Never" singer has applied for dual citizenship, meaning that he'll keep his Canadian citizenship, while having an American citizenship, as well.

It makes total sense when you mull it over, as Bieber does spend an awful lot of time in the States, and most likely even more when he marries Hailey Baldwin. TMZ also reports that J.B. has a great love for the United States and deep appreciation for this country, where he truly lives an American dream.

Born in Ontario, Canada, the "Baby" singer moved to Atlanta when he was just 13 and has been a fixture in America since.

To make this happen, as TMZ points out, Justin will need his green card, as proof he has the right to be here. Will have to file a USCIS form N-400, which is a formal request to begin the naturalization process, which will cost $700 to do but Bieber's good for it. As well as the FBI will be performing a background check and he'll do some fingerprinting. Also, some lucky government employee will get to sit down and conduct a citizenship interview with the pop star, where he will be asked to answer questions about U.S. history and government, as well as prove he knows English. Finally, he'll appear at the oath ceremony and pledge his allegiance to the United States of America!

It should be noted that Justin does have the option to renounce his Canadian citizenship, however that doesn't seem likely as the hockey fan and player has a strong connection to his birth country, as well as he just dropped $5 million on a 101-acre estate in Ontario.

One more cool thing about the "Love Yourself" crooner's American citizenship, he'll be able to vote and hold a public office someday (save President or VP), if he so chooses.