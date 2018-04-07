Pop star Justin Bieber hasn't written-off UFC fighter Conor McGregor, who made headlines recently following a violent attack.

TMZ caught up with the "Sorry" singer following a Beverly Hills workout session with his crew, where he offered, "we all make mistakes," when asked about the former champ.

A well-known McGregor fan, Bieber has been following his career for years now, and supported him publicly back in 2016 when he fought Nate Diaz.

The "Love Yourself" crooner even backed Conor's ability when he took on legendary boxer and friend, Floyd Mayweather Jr, and then lost.

After pushing for a reaction from the star as he made his way down the streets of Beverly Hills post-workout, Justin finally turned and told TMZ, "I think Conor will be fine…we all make mistakes."

And when asked if he thinks that the UFC should fire McGregor, Justin replied, "I mean, honestly…I don't know. I don't know."

Now it comes down to UFC President Dana White and if he'll be as forgiving to McGregor as Bieber seems to be.