Justin Bieber has been MIA from music ever since abruptly ending his "Purpose" tour last summer.

It seems that he may have new music on his mind though.

On Friday, the Biebs posted an image to Instagram that shows him from the backside in what appears to be a music studio. He didn't caption the snap, but, naturally, it sent his fans into a tizzy.

Fans wondered if this was a hint that new music -- or maybe even a new album -- is on the horizon.

In the image, Justin wears headphones, a tank top and sweat pants. A photo of him onstage from the "Purpose" tour sits atop a keyboard.

When Justin shuttered his last tour, he did so after playing 150 shows in 40 countries. The tour lasted 16 months, but Justin pulled the plug on it before performing the final 14 scheduled dates.

Just after ending the tour, Justin told TMZ that "everything's fine."

"I've been on tour for two years," he said. Asked about his downtime, he said, "Just resting, getting some relaxation — we're gonna ride some bikes."

In an Instagram post a week later, he said, "I want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable."

"I've learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling," he wrote. "Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE... so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be, and the father I want to be."

Since the cancelation, Justin's personal life has heated up, as he and his teenage crush Selena Gomez reconciled.