Kanye West reportedly shelled out $85,000 for a photo purported to be of Whitney Houston's bathroom to be used as the cover of Pusha T's new album.

Pusha revealed that strange news to Angie Martinez, saying that he got a call from Kanye early in the morning about the photo.

"1 a.m., my phone rings, no caller-ID," he said. "'[Kanye said,] Hey, yeah, I think that we should change the artwork. I like this other artwork.' Now this other artwork is 85 grand. I said, 'Hey, I don't want to pay for that. And I wasn't even going to ask you to pay for that. We picked what we picked. It's here, it's ready.' [Kanye said,] 'No, this what people need to see to go with this music. I'ma pay for that.' I said, 'You my man!'"

The photo, taken in 2006, shows a bathroom a bathroom counter full of drugs and paraphernalia. It's allegedly Whitney's bathroom.

"Ummm, it's a picture," Pusha explained while promoting his new album, "Daytona." "It's a picture. … It's just a picture that to license it worldwide is 85 grand. I'm not really too, too, too entrenched in the art world like that. I'm just going to let him do that thing. And he's paying for it."

Pusha is on Kanye's GOOD record label.

The album, Pusha tweeted, "is for my family...high taste level, luxury, drug raps fans. Literally this is nothing more than the outcome of our musical therapy sessions."

He later touched on the last second artwork switcharoo.

"This is all happening in real time, you don't have my art work because i don't have my art work…," he tweeted on May 23, one day before the album came out. "The final master was turned in 2 hrs ago."