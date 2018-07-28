Kanye West opened up to fans online, revealing that he had suicidal thoughts, following a viewing of the documentary based on late fashion designer, Alexander McQueen.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the often controversial hip hop star wrote, "I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life."

He then added: "To make this clear and not weird I've had these kinds of thoughts and I'm going to tell you things I've done to stay in a content place."

Then, the 41-year-old, who was married to Kim Kardashian in 2014, continued with, "How to NOT kill yourself pt 1 Avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself."

Merely an hour later, the "Jesus Walks" singer returned for a final, rather cryptic tweet, writing just "Adding basketball," along with sketches from his shoe collection, Yeezy.

This is not West's first tweet about the taboo topic, when designer Kate Spade shockingly took her own life back in June, he tweeted, "All love to her family," with prayer emojis.

Kim Kardashian West / Instagram

McQueen committed suicide back in February 2010, and Spade's untimely June passing comes on the heels of the "Flashing Lights" rapper's big reveal that he had been "diagnosed with a mental condition," while doing an interview with Big Boy TV.

"I think everybody got something," West said at the time. "But like I said on the album, it's not a disability. It's a superpower."

Back in November of 2016, Kanye canceled 21 dates on his tour, citing a "nervous breakdown." The singer was reportedly hospitalized for exhaustion, which was right around the anniversary of his mother's death, and while he was juggling a tour, an album and a fashion line.

WireImage

However, the hip hop media star, did tell Charlamagne Tha God, the host of the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, that he thinks he is "in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown or, as I like to say, the breakthrough."