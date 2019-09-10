Back in July, Kanye West made headlines when he erected several large dome-like structures on a 300-acre stretch of land he owns in Calabasas, California.

Raymond Hall / GC Images

It was reported that the domes, which some think resemble buildings in the "Star Wars" films, are prototypes for a new kind of affordable housing that the rapper-designer believes could be used to help the homeless.

But just days later in early August, TMZ reported -- after neighbors complained to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works -- inspectors determined that the domes violated building codes and needed to be torn down within 45 days -- unless Kanye secured the proper permits.

TMZ is now reporting that Kanye is in the process of demolishing the structures. As of Sept. 9, aerial photos -- see them on TMZ -- confirmed that all but one of the smallest domes had been torn down. A truck full of debris can also be seen in the pictures.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

As TMZ previously reported, local residents were annoyed not only that Kanye built the structures without proper permits but that he had construction crews noisily working on weekends including on Sundays, which is reportedly not allowed.

A public works spokesperson told Curbed Los Angeles -- which has more photos of the domes (snapped by county employees) -- that officials received two anonymous complaints about the structures as well as about noise from construction.

In late August, Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, shared images and videos on her Instagram Story from inside one of the domes. (OK! magazine has a peek.) "Last night we had dinner in the domes for Kanye's dads 70th birthday with a beautiful performance by 70 Sunday Service choir members," she explained in her Aug. 29 post.