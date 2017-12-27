Take that, Blac Chyna!

On Dec. 27, the Kardashians filed legal docs with the court requesting to have Blac Chyna's case against the family dropped.

She originally decided to sue when her E! series, "Rob & Chyna," was canceled, accusing the reality-TV bunch of sabotaging the show over her messy split from Rob Kardashian.

But according to TMZ, the Kardashians' new court docs include the real reason for the show's cancellation and it's way more logical.

Blac Chyna got a restraining order against Rob, which prevented them from filming together.

The restraining order and domestic violence allegations were dropped in September once the family agreed to pay $20,000 a month in child support for Chyna and Rob's 1-year-old daughter, Dream.

The recent filing by the Kardashian's lawyer, Shawn Holley, also takes aim at Blac Chyna's defamation claims.

Sticking by what the family said about her leaving Dream at home to go out and party, they're essentially calling bogus on the whole case as grounds for dismissal.

It's all up to a judge now...