Kat Von D shared some very personal news with a fan on Instagram over the weekend, revealing that she miscarried twice before she welcomed her son, Leafer, five weeks ago.

Getty Images for Kat von D Beaut

The heartbreaking confession came after the reality TV star posted a video of herself breastfeeding her son, whom she shares with husband Rafael Reyes.

"Getting some of that vitamin Double D! Sunshine party!," she wrote. "We try and spend daily time with Leafar outside in our front yard — especially now that he's hit his first mental development leap at age 5 weeks."

She added, "His heightened sense of alertness, smell and touch make going outside such a treat for him [and for us]. So much magical bliss [and boobs]."

One of Kat's 7 million Instagram followers applauded the video, but expressed doubt that she would ever be able to have a moment like that herself.

"I may never be able to have a baby (I've miscarried twice) but seeing this is beautiful and makes me cry happy tears," the follower said, prompting Kat to comment, "I miscarried twice before we had Baby Leafar. Never say never!"

Up until now, Kat had never revealed her struggles to get pregnant.

The "LA Ink" star welcomed her son on December 2, 2018.

"Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes," she announced on Instagram at the time. "Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival!"

She added: "To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the next 40 days [the 4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood - so, please excuse us if we're not on here as much for a little while. Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support!"