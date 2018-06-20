Kate Spade's foundation to donate $1 million to mental health organizations
Kate Spade New York is donating $1 million to organizations who specialize in mental health causes and suicide prevention in memory of the company's founder.
The donations come several weeks after Kate was found dead in her New York City apartment. Officials said she hanged herself.
"Our foundation is donating over $1 million to these causes, starting with $250,000 to [Crisis Text Line]," the tweet said. "From june 20-29, 2018, it'll also match public donations made to [Crisis Text Line], up to $100,000."
Less than 24 hours after the donation drive was launched, one-fifth of the $100,000 goal had been met.
The Crisis Text Line is a free, 24-hour confidential text message service for people suffering from mental health issues and suicidal thoughts.
Kate Spade New York also says it will host a Global Mental Health Awareness Day for employees as part of its Wellness Program.
After Kate's death, which rocked Hollywood, a scene she was a part of, Kate's brother-in-law, David Spade, donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 18, 2018 Find out what the stars of 'Camp Rock' are up to now!
- Jun. 19, 2018 These stars are turning 70 in 2018