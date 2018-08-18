Social media users can often be nosey, and Kelly Ripa knows it.

The media powerhouse reacted to a user on Instagram, who made the suggestion that she had a nose job and wears veneers, after the talk show host posted a side-by-side image of herself and husband Mark Consuelos, where she joked about her '90s style choices.

"Double #fbf 1995 vs. 2009 before i discovered that i needed a stylist and had a GOOD side. 👀," she captioned the photos, one with Mark in a black tucked-in sweater and light blue jeans and Ripa in a green v-neck, scarf and black pants. However, next to it, is the more recent and more albeit glamorous shots of her in a black blazer and him looking dapper in a black suit.

One of the stars almost 2 million followers decided to jab rather than celebrate Ripa's post, writing, "You may want to consider getting a new nose. I'm sure they could work miracles on that huge tip of yours honey baby."

Ripa was not having it, and replied back, insisting that her teeth and nose were both real. "I'm gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers," Ripa replied. "I wouldn't be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys do know how to make a girl feel special."

Her husband joined the conversation, backing up his wife's declaration, writing, "I can attest.. Same nose, no veneers. And fierce retainer."

Ripa showed her appreciation for Mark's coming to her defense, playfully joking, "Thanks honey, I'll wear it for you tonight."

The pair has a history of dealing with negative Instagram comments, especially when it comes to body shaming, Mark once calling a negative comment of her when he posted a bikini shot, "bizarre." And Ripa has her own philosophy when dealing with Internet trolls. Back in March, during an interview with The Wendy Williams Show, she explained, "I love a troll but I love to troll a troll. Like, if you're gonna troll me, then I'm gonna troll back. And that, we can all agree, that is the way God intended."