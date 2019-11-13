Kelsey Grammer doesn't exactly mince words when he speaks about his ex-wife Camille Grammer, calling her "pathetic" in a new interview.

During a new wide-ranging interview with Graham Bensinger, the "Frasier" star was asked about the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star. He was reluctant to speak about her.

"Honestly, I don't really talk about her very much, because so much of her life is spent talking about me and I just think it's sort of pathetic," he said.

Kelsey and Camille split in 2010 after 13 years of marriage. In the new interview, Kelsey alleges that Camille was very insensitive just before they parted ways.

"A month after I had a heart attack, my mother died — 12 years ago now — the day of my mother's funeral, [Camille] basically had an explosion about something," Kelsey claimed. "And she started telling me, 'I'm out of this, I'm out of here. I want a divorce, blah, blah blah, which, we'd had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome."

"I realized at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer," he said. "And somewhere under a year [later], I was done."

Both Kelsey and Camille, who share daughter Mason, 17, and son Jude, 14, have since remarried.

Camille reported got $30 million in the divorce, as well as half of Kelsey 401(k) earnings.