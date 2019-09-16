Kendall Jenner has become a member of the blonde-tourage!

The reality TV star ditched her signature brunette locks while showing off her new blonde look at a runway show during London Fashion Week on Monday.

WWD/Shutterstock

Kendall's Instagram followers were alerted to the hair switch on the model's Instagram Story. In a video, Kendall showed a close-up of her new look, captioning the video with a simple "hi."

Instagram

Hours later, Kendall, 23, looked almost unrecognizable while walking the runway during the Burberry show.

Fans seemed to like the change.

"Your hair is actually blonde??" one person wrote, adding, "She looks gorgeous!"

"Obsessed with the blonde," another said.

It's not known if the hair change is here to stay or if it was just for the runway show.

Last week, Kendall sported her normal brunette look during New York Fashion Week. While she attended several events, she didn't walk the runway.

Evan Falk/WWD/Shutterstock

"It's a lot more mellow to just go," she told Vogue about attending the shows. "But I won't lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, 'Damn, I kind of want to walk.'"