Kendall Jenner ditches signature look, debuts new blonde hair: Pic
Kendall Jenner has become a member of the blonde-tourage!
The reality TV star ditched her signature brunette locks while showing off her new blonde look at a runway show during London Fashion Week on Monday.
Kendall's Instagram followers were alerted to the hair switch on the model's Instagram Story. In a video, Kendall showed a close-up of her new look, captioning the video with a simple "hi."
Hours later, Kendall, 23, looked almost unrecognizable while walking the runway during the Burberry show.
Fans seemed to like the change.
"Your hair is actually blonde??" one person wrote, adding, "She looks gorgeous!"
"Obsessed with the blonde," another said.
It's not known if the hair change is here to stay or if it was just for the runway show.
Last week, Kendall sported her normal brunette look during New York Fashion Week. While she attended several events, she didn't walk the runway.
"It's a lot more mellow to just go," she told Vogue about attending the shows. "But I won't lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, 'Damn, I kind of want to walk.'"
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 20 hours ago These are the stars we lost in 2019
- 20 hours ago Take a look at our ranking of Brad Pitt's films!
- Sep. 16, 2019 See which stars have been diagnosed with cancer
- 21 hours ago These celebrity couples split in 2019