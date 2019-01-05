On Sunday, Jan. 6, Kendall Jenner will be taking to Twitter to share a never before revealed personal story.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kris Jenner teased the announcement with an Instagram video posted on Jan. 5.

"I'm so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable. Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you've become," the momager wrote. "Make sure to watch Kendall's Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I'm talking about and be prepared to be moved. #bethechange #shareyourstory #changetheconversation #proudmom #finallyasolution #authenticity #mydaughterinspiresme #getready."

In the video, Jenner sits in a plain white tee and jeans talking to the camera. "When I was 14 I couldn't reach as many people as I can now. Now that I'm 22 and I have this whole thing behind me, I can speak to so many people and just be like, 'I can help you' and 'It's ok.' And I experienced it, I'm very normal, and like, I understand you, like I can connect with you. I'm going to try and help."

Jenner has not addressed the announcement herself yet; her most recent post was on Instagram stories where she shared that she was listening to the song "Love is Stronger Than Pride," by Amber Mark.

No tune in time was specifically mentioned on the elder Jenner's post, but whatever the model's revelation is, it will certainly be seen and heard by many people, as she has over 100 million people following her on Instagram and 27 million on Twitter.