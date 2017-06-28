Kendra Wilkinson is a married woman, but she's often looking at the male menu -- she just doesn't order from it.

The former Playboy model spoke to In Touch magazine about her eight-year marriage to Hank Baskett and she admitted that she has thoughts about straying.

"At the end of the day, the downside of being married is the temptation all around. You know, the sexual temptations," she said. "I am not going to lie — I am a sexual person. I am a 32-year-old person, and sometimes the temptation calls. My fantasies are very strong, let's just leave it like that."

She did tell the mag that she has not cheated on her man but said the fact that the couple has stuck with their union "is a huge accomplishment."

Currently, Kendra is living in Las Vegas while she performs in "Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man." Hank lives in Los Angeles.

"It was hard for Hank to accept, because it meant I would move away from my family for four months," she said.

The long-distance has put some strain on the relationship.

"We have already threatened divorce probably five times," the "Kendra on Top" star said. But, she added that it's also been fun to play around with distance.

"Since I've been doing this play, I've actually had this amazing, fun, long-distance relationship with my husband," she said. "I am doing a lot of Skype and FaceTime sex with Hank."

The couple has been on the verge of a split several times. In late June 2014, Kendra and Hank faced the most shocking reports about their marriage yet when the former NFL star was spotted checking into a local motel after speeding away from their marital home in Calabasas, Calif. Three days later, a surprising claim surfaced: While Kendra was roughly eight months pregnant with their second child, Hank allegedly had an affair with transsexual model Ava Sabrina London, who dished to the National Enquirer about their tryst.

There were reports that Kendra flushed her wedding ring down the toilet upon hearing the reports.

He later detailed what happened while appearing on "Marriage Boot Camp" in 2015.

"I walked up to a couple out of the grocery store, and I smelled weed," he said. "I just asked, 'Hey, can I buy some?'"

He added, "A guy handed me a number. I thought it was another situation I was going where there was going to be a couple there. I was not going there for what this person has alleged. I was not going there for that."

He said he walked into the room, felt something was off and went into a bathroom.

"I instantly felt I had lost everything just because of what I had seen," he said. "I wanted to get out but I couldn't move. This person came to me and touched me."

Kendra stood by her man.