Movies with iconic soundtracks

It's been 15 years since "Garden State" was released in theaters on July 28, 2004. While many of us remember the film for its great storytelling and stellar performances, it's the movie's soundtrack that has, perhaps, left the most lasting legacy. Featuring songs by The Shins, Coldplay, Simon & Garfunkel and more, it was curated entirely by actor-director Zach Braff, who won a Grammy for best compilation soundtrack for his work. In celebration of the soundtrack's big anniversary, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at more of the very best, most iconic movie soundtracks. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Best movie musicals