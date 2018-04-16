Khloe Kardashian's newborn daughter, True Thompson, hasn't spoken a word yet and wasn't even in the world last week at this time, but she's already got more Instagram followers than you.

Sorry, the truth hurts.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Yes, on the same day Khloe Kardashian announced her daughter's name, it was discovered that the family set up an Instagram page for the newest member of the Kar-Jenner family. Although True has not posted a photo yet, she already has more than 41,000 followers and counting… (In fact, True gained that many followers merely an hour after the page was set up.) That's more than a lot of professional athletes.

In fact, Kris Jenner even added the newborn's Instagram handle in a joyous post.

"I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!" Kris wrote alongside a photo of the pink-themed nursery. "FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad's name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true."

Neither Khloe nor her baby's daddy, Tristan Thompson, have publicly shared what True looks like yet, but the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star said on Monday that the newborn "has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE."

"Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!" she wrote.