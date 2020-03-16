Kid Rock is refusing to close his Nashville bar despite a city order to do so.

In trying to combat the spread of coronavirus, Nashville's mayor, John Cooper, ordered all restaurants to cut their capacity in half and all bars to close for the time being. The rap-rocker's bar in the city's famous Lower Broadway section, however, is continuing to welcome customers with open arms.

Following the city order, restaurateur Steve Smith -- who co-owns Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse -- issued a scathing response, thumbing his nose at the mayor.

"We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Cooper to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless there's a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses," the statement read.

Smith says he's sympathetic to the people who have contracted the virus but implied that the government is overstepping.

"[A] Tootsie's patron as immediate as last night, mentioned having lived through the polio epidemic and didn't recall such extreme measures being handed down in history," he said. "In response, Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Rippy's, Honky Tonk Central, Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Steakhouse and The Diner will continue to remain open to serve the public until such statewide mandate is issued from the Governor of Tennessee."

Kid Rock has not yet commented publicly on the refusal to close or the mayor's directive.

The response came after a video went viral over the weekend that shows one Nashville bar packed with patrons seemingly unfazed by the coronavirus pandemic.