Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to shoot down rumors that she and hubby Kanye West are already making plans for baby No. 4 -- just 10 days after they welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago West, via surrogate on Jan. 15.

Splash News

"Even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby," a source told People magazine as part of a story published on Jan. 24.

"She's so happy with the whole process and thrilled with the surrogate," added the insider. "Kim definitely wants more kids. She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger!"

Us Weekly ran a similar report, quoting a source who alleged that Kim and Kanye already "asked the surrogate if she'd be willing to have another child for them if they decided to do it."

The Daily Mail picked up Us Weekly's quotes and tweeted out a link to their own version of the story.

And that's when Kim caught wind of the rumors.

The mother of three retweeted the link to the story, along with the comment "fake news."

At least one outlet seems to be on the nose when it comes to Kim's plans for her fam: According to an E! News source, "It's unlikely [Kim is] already planning a new baby this early on."

Another insider tells E! that the parents of three are "content" with their brood as it is currently.

"They definitely aren't planning or discussing having another child yet," says the second source. "Kim always says she wants 'a million kids,' but they aren't acting on it currently. They're happy in love with their family right now."

Donato Sardella / Getty Images for The Tot

The reality TV star, it seems, has other things on her mind than adding another little one to her family -- like showing off her body on Instagram.

On Jan. 25, she took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie from a bathroom. In the scandalous snap, Kim is completely naked aside from a pair of sparkly low-rise panties. Her shoulder-length blonde hair is slicked to the side as her arms cover her chest.

Thank goodness for Kim K. fans worldwide that the reality TV star still has time for social media while juggling three kids under the age of 5!