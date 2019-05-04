Kim Kardashian West makes more from a couple Instagram posts than most people will earn in a lifetime.

The reality TV's tremendous social media earnings became public knowledge due to a lawsuit that she's embroiled in.

Kim recently sued the Missguided USA clothing company after she claims it used her likeness to promote its business. She is seeking a default judgment of $5 million.

How did she come up with this number? Well, a source told TMZ that Kim makes $1 million per Instagram post. Repeat: $1 million per Instagram post.

Apparently, Kim's legal team was even shocked by the number, as it initially noted that she made $500,000 for a post. That number, however, is about to be corrected and doubled in the court filing.

The legal documents further claim that Kim is continuously approached by companies who want her to post about them, but she frequently turns them and their paychecks down because she doesn't want to be associated with certain brands.

You know the old adage: the rich get richer…