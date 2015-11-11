The "weight" is almost over. Kim Kardashian West is set to give birth around Christmas, but she's already thinking about shedding her baby weight.

"Ok I'm 52 lbs up today....and I still have 6 weeks to go! I got my work cut out for me!!!!" she tweeted on Nov. 10.

Media reports indicate that she has packed on a little bit more weight with this pregnancy than she did when she was pregnant with daughter North. With North, she apparently gained 50 pounds.

Kim has admitted in the past that she doesn't particularly like being pregnant. This week, she echoed those sentiments on a Vogue podcast.

"My feet are starting to swell," she said, adding that she still plans on wearing heels.

This particular pregnancy, she said is "getting hard."

"A friend of mine emailed me and said, 'Have you given up?' and I said, 'Why, what do you mean?' and he said, 'You're wearing flip flops. I saw a photo of you in flip flops,' and I said, 'Yes, I've given up at this point.'"

She added, "I was getting on a plane and my feet were swollen. I'm to the point now where my feet are slightly starting to swell -- not as bad as before -- but they're getting there. Today I'm wearing heels and they're fine. I think in spurts they're OK at this stage."

In October, Kim opened up about her hatred of being pregnant.

"I'm gonna keep it real: For me, pregnancy is the worst experience of my life! LOL!" she wrote on her subscriber-only app. "I don't enjoy one moment of it and I don't understand people who enjoy it."

A incredibly honest and candid Kim spoke of her struggled with pregnancy in a blog titled "From the Desk Of: How I Really Feel About Being Pregnant."

"Maybe it's the swelling, the backaches or just … how your body expands and nothing fits," she wrote, "I just always feel like I'm not in my own skin."