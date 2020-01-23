Kim Kardashian West is facing a lawsuit as a photographer is claiming that she used his professional photo — a picture he says he owns — on her Instagram page without permission.

The picture in question showed the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star looking lovingly at her husband, Kanye West, who smiles. It's believed that the image was snapped during the couple's trip to Africa back in October 2018.

"We got love," Kim captioned the Instagram photo, which TMZ said was "liked" by 2.2 million followers.

However, a man named Saeed Bolden claims he actually took the photo and owns the copyright to it. In his lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, he said Kim never obtained permission to use the photo on her social media. In his paperwork, Saeed doesn't specify how much he's suing for, but wants any profits Kim's made off the post, plus punitive damages.

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

TMZ notes that the photographer is also suing Kim's shapewear line, Skims Body, because he claims it shares Kim's Instagram account, despite the fact the Skims account never posted the photo.

At the time of the lawsuit, the photo remained up on Kim's Instagram.