How many Douglas' can you cram into one photo!

On Sunday, the Douglas family got together for lunch, and the result was a multi-generational makeshift family reunion — ages of those in attendance ranged from 102, in Kirk Douglas' case, to 20 months, in the case of Lua Izzy, Cameron Douglas' 20-month-old daughter.

The picture perfect lunch at Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Beverly Hills house was actually attended by four generations of the Douglas clan.

Kelsey Douglas, 24, Michael's niece, shared several images of the family gathering to Instagram.

"A table of strong jaw lines, large appetites and a shared love for attention #FAMILY," she wrote, noting a few from the family were missing. "Family photos are tough."

She later wrote that there was "Big Douglas Energy" in the picture.

Michael and Catherine's 16-year-old daughter, Carys, added, "All my love for the douglas fam." Cameron, Michael's eldest son, posted a family picture, commenting, "Familyfirst."

The picture also included Kirk's wife Anne, 100.

Michael and his father have been close for years. Last year when "'The Kominsky Method" actor got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he told his father, "Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I'll say it simply, with all my heart: I'm so proud to be your son."