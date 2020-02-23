Kirk Douglas was known to be a charitable man while he was alive, and that continues in death.

Bettmann Archive

According to The Mirror, the legendary actor had a $61 million fortune when he passed on Feb. 5, and he's giving the bulk of the money — about $50 million — to his charity, the Douglas Foundation, which benefits Children's Hospital Los Angeles, The Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Center, and a St. Lawrence University scholarship for underprivileged students, among others.

What happens to the remaining $11 million isn't known, but the "Spartacus" star is survived by his second wife, Anne, and his three sons, Joel, Peter, and Michael, and it's expected that the family will get the money that was not donated.

"The Douglas Foundation's principal goal is to help those who cannot otherwise help themselves. Its primary focus is improving the education and health, fostering the well-being, and most importantly developing new opportunities for the children who hold our future in their hands," the foundation said on its website. "Recognizing the crisis in health care today, the Douglas Foundation also lends its support to medical research, equipment, and programs within the health system that strive to enhance the quality of care in local communities."

Getty Images

When Kirk passed away at the age of 103, Michael applauded his dad for his philanthropy.

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to," Michael said. "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public