Celebrities react to the passing of Kirk Douglas

The world has one less icon in it. On Feb. 5, Kirk Douglas, who had a six-decade career and starred in some of cinema's most memorable roles, including "Spartacus" and "Champion," passed away. He was 103. Kirk's son Michael Douglas announced the news. "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard of us all to aspire to," Michael said on Instagram of his Oscar-winning father. "But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband." Click through to see how Hollywood and other dignitaries are reacting to the passing of the film legend.