Whoa. Whoa. Whoa.

Kumail Nanjiani is taking his upcoming role in Marvel's upcoming "Eternals" movie seriously, and he has the physique to prove it!

The actor, who famously had a fairly scrawny body type in "Silicon Valley," has been hitting the gym hard (really hard!) and has gotten absolutely ripped. On Monday, he took to Instagram to show off his new body, while also acknowledging that he was no picnic to be around while transforming his look.

"I never thought I'd be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I've worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," he captioned two shots, both of which show off his toned body. "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Kumail, 41, said he wanted to transform his look after find out last year that he was going to be in the Marvel film.

"I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I'm glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before," he said. "It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months."

He went on to thank several other fitness trainers who worked on the set of the film.

He ended his swoll post by thanking his wife, Emily Gordon, for "putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year."

He added, "I promise I'll be interesting again some day."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Emily, though, seems to have no complaints about her husband's remarkable transformation, commenting, "Worth it."

Many of Kumail's famous friends chimed in, too.

"I think Emily is going to be ok," Colin Hanks said. "But seriously, well done sir."

Comedian Aisling Bea sent a message to Emily, asking if she was "legally allowed to look."

Emily messaged back, "Get yourself an eyeful."