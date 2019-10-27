Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou recreate iconic Madonna and Britney Spears kiss
Kylie Jenner's latest Halloween costume is iconic.
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star dressed up as Madonna from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards -- during which she famously kissed Britney Spears. Not by coincidence, Kylie's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou dressed as Britney.
On Sunday, Kylie posted a video of the costumed women dancing to "Like a Virgin," and yes, they even shared a quick kiss, much like Brit and Madge.
The infamous 2003 VMA performance is regarded as one of the biggest pop culture moments of the aughts, and Kylie perfectly recreated the moment -- or at least the look.
Kylie, 22, was six years old when Britney and Madonna shared that on-stage kiss.
Kylie didn't stay in her costume all night, as she also attended J Balvin's concert at Los Angeles' Staples Center with Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer and Corey Gamble.
