Kylie Jenner is a mom over everything.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

On Christmas Eve, the reality TV star attended her family's annual festive bash with her 10-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, in matching sparkling silver outfits. However, while the party was in full swing Kylie's revelry was cut short because she had to take care of her mini me.

On her Instagram Story, the makeup maven, donning a silver dress, posted an image of her and Stormi leaving the party.

"This is me leaving the party early to go give my baby a bath (while wearing this dress because I couldn't get it off by myself) and put her to sleep and it was the best xmas eve yet," she wrote.

She later shared images of her little one in her sparkling outfit.

In somewhat of a family theme, Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian also attended the party in a matching outfit as her daughter, True.

On Wednesday, Khloe posted a series of videos and images of the daughter she shares with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

"I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!!," Khloe said on Dec. 26. "True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!! I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!!"

She also thanked her wardrobe stylist for "helping my vision come to life!"