Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, is a very lucky little girl.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Early on Jan. 8, Kylie shared photos and clips on her Instagram Story revealing, "my baby still opening Xmas gifts." She then shows an excited Stormi tearing wrapping paper and delighting in her presents from Kylie's pals.

First up is a Barbie Styling Head from Kylie's friend Elizabeth Woods, who's right there on the phone on FaceTime watching Stormi as she excitedly points at her new toy and babbles as she sees the doll's smiling face. (Fan accounts captured the clips.)

Next up, Stormi unwraps a Barbie Pediatrician doll and playset that comes with a child Barbie figure. Kylie squeals with delight as the wrapping paper comes off the gift from pal Jodie Woods, marveling that the doctor doll comes "with a little baby -- that's you, Stormi!"

Kylie also revealed on her Instagram Story that she just took Stormi to one of mama's favorite restaurants -- Nobu in Malibu. "Stormi's first Nobu," the reality TV star and makeup mogul captioned a pic of a plate of sashimi on a candle-lit table with a view of the Pacific Ocean.

A day earlier, Kylie -- who'd just returned from a snowboarding trip with her friends -- revealed some of her daughter's big stuffed animal collection when she shared a snapshot of Stormi digging into her plush stash, which is housed in multiple white woven baskets.

Even with the holidays dragging on, Kylie admits she absolutely cannot wait for Stormi's birthday in a few weeks: The little girl turns 1 on Feb. 1. "P.S. already wrapping Stormi's bday gifts I'm too excited," Kylie captioned a pic of a package covered in brightly-colored patterned paper tied up with strings of pink pom-pom garland.

In December, Kylie took to Twitter to lament that her little girl is growing up so fast. "My baby turns 1 soon 😫😫😫," she wrote. A fan asked if she'd started planning Stormi's birthday party yet. "Yesss. Can't wait," Kylie responded.

When another fan said they wanted the Kylie Cosmetics mogul to release a Stormi makeup palette, Kylie said she was open to it. "I'll do a stormi collection when she can pick her own colors only if she wants too," she qualified.

During an October Q&A session on Snapchat, Kylie revealed that she wants to give Stormi a sibling -- hopefully a sister -- in the future. "I want another baby, but when is the question, and I'm definitely not ready right this second," Kylie said, as reported by People. "When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

REX/Shutterstock

Kylie also revealed that Stormi is obsessed with her rapper father. "They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch," she explained of Travis and Stormi. "When Dad's around, I'm not even there. It's like she doesn't see me, but it's cool."