Back in 1983, Lea Thompson starred in "All the Right Moves," but there were two scenes that made her hesitant about the role -- the scenes were topless.

"[The producers] wanted me to show my breasts twice in the script," she told Closer Weekly. "I didn't even audition because I didn't want to take my shirt off, but I got the part and was like, 'OK.'"

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Lea's costar Tom Cruise recognized that situation and stepped in.

"Tom managed to talk them out of one of the [nude] scenes, and in the second, he said, 'Well, if she has to be naked, I'll be naked, too.' That's pretty bada--! I've always been grateful to him for standing up to the producers," she said.

SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

Make no mistake about it, Lea was an 'It girl" of the 80s, having starred in "All the Right Moves" and the "Back to the Future" trilogy opposite Michael J. Fox, whom she still keeps in touch with.

"[Those memories are] continuing because we've been doing panels together," she said. "He's so funny, clever and self-deprecating, yet strong. If you want an old memory… I didn't realize he was a star then. We shared a little trailer [on set], and we couldn't get out because these neighborhood girls [trapped us inside]. I was like, 'I guess he really is famous!'"

While she clearly adores her male co-stars, it was a man behind the camera that eventually captured her heart. She's been married to director Howard Deutch since 1989. Howard directed her in "Some Kind of Wonderful" two years earlier.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Upon meeting Howard, though, she didn't feel that he was going to be her future husband.

"No, I don't think so," she said. "I definitely liked him and he had a crush on me, but I never really dated anyone like him, and I had a boyfriend [Dennis Quaid] at the time.

"Just day by day we ended up staying together, and I love him more than ever. He's so funny, and he's been such a good partner and dad," she said. "It's magical to stay with someone that long. You go through a lot of ups and downs, but it's been good."