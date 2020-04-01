Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's household is growing!

E! News reports that the couple is expecting their second child together. The report comes after the Daily Mail published images that show the former "Gossip Girl" star out on a walk with a clearly visible baby bump.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Leighton and Adam are already parents to daughter Arlo Day Brody, who was born in late 2015.

Last summer the former "The O.C." star briefly dished on fatherhood, telling GQ it's "the best in every way." He added, "It just gives you a new perspective in the best way—something to focus on that's greater and more important than yourself."

Getty Images North America

The couple, who married in May 2015, is known for being fiercely protective of their private life.

"She's more inherently private than I am," Adam told GQ of his wife. "I don't seek publicity but if I'm sitting next to you on the subway, I'll tell you everything about me."

"We're homebodies. We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don't seek out promotion in that way," he continued. "I'm not s--tting on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it. But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."