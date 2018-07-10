Lena Dunham has packed on the pounds over the past year, and she's happier than ever.

The "Girls" actress shared a side by side image of herself on Instagram. One image showed her in April 2017 in which she weighed 138 pounds.

Lena said she was "complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work." She added that she was also "sick in the tissue and in the head and subsisting only on small amounts of sugar, tons of caffeine and a purse pharmacy."

The other image, the one showing her heavier, was taken earlier this week. She currently weighs 162 pounds, but don't go crying for her.

At her current weight, Lena said she's "happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits."

She continued, "Even this OG body positivity warrior sometimes looks at the left picture longingly, until I remember the impossible pain that brought me there and onto my proverbial knees. As I type I can feel my back fat rolling up under my shoulder blades. I lean in."

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Lena's followers applauded her for getting real about her weight and her feelings toward it.

"This woman is a legend," one person said.

"I love her soul!," another person wrote. "I wish all of us could have this mindset or at least try like she does."

Another said, "People shouldn't be measured on the size of their waist, but on the size of their heart! So in my books your are smashing it! Truly amazing and inspirational woman!"