Momager knows best! Over the summer, Cardi B accepted an invitation to meet up with Kris Jenner at the reality TV maven's house. Once there, the rapper was schooled on haters and social media.

In a new interview with W magazine, Cardi was asked what she learned from the Kar-Jenner matriarch during that meeting.

"Kris told me, 'People are going to talk badly about you, but it doesn't really matter as long as you're making money,'" Cardi said. "And it's true. If you read the online comments, it seems like everybody hates the Kardashians. Each and every one of them. But how can that be true if everything they sell sells out?"

Over the course of seven hours, Cardi listened to Kris, her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Kim and Kanye West. Her ease with the family came as surprise, adding that she didn't plan on making a night of it. "I said I'd go there for an hour," she told W.

On Aug. 5, Kris posted an image with Cardi and Kim.

"Late night shenanigans at home with @iamcardib @kimkardashian #love #friendship #family," Kris said.

Cardi shared the same image, writing, "I'm officially apart of the rich people club!! I'm not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.s I'm selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!"

