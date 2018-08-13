Liam Payne is dating an 18-year-old Instagram model, according to a new report.

Britain's The Sun linked the One Direction singer to Maya Henry, who is half the age of Liam's 35-year-old ex, Cherl.

bed head 😴 A post shared by Maya Henry (@maya_henry) on Aug 7, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

According to the report from across the pond, the new duo had a "secret date" at London's exclusive Bulgari hotel last week — checking out within hours of each another. Last month, Liam, 24, and Maya were also photographed together at a Dolce & Gabbana gala dinner in Italy.

The potential couple was reportedly seen dancing and flirting at a nightclub in Cannes.

The possible new romance comes six weeks after Liam and Cheryl, who share son Bear, announced their split.

"Liam and Maya get on well — and she's a stunning girl," a source said. "They have kissed a couple of times, but he is in no rush to date again and certainly isn't ready for a serious relationship. Liam is simply focusing on work at the moment, and above all else obviously his main priority is Bear."

Maya and Liam actually met several years ago at a One Direction meet-and-greet event in 2015.

pic by @austinmahone 📸 A post shared by Maya Henry (@maya_henry) on Aug 10, 2018 at 2:55pm PDT

While she doesn't quite have the international following that Liam does, Maya is well known on social media, as she has her own YouTube reality show and nearly 90,000 followers on Instagram. Her father, Thomas, is also a multi-millionaire attorney in Texas.

🍻 A post shared by Maya Henry (@maya_henry) on Jul 12, 2018 at 10:43am PDT

"Liam gets on really well with Thomas and Maya, and all of their gang," The Sun's source said. "But he's too savvy by now to follow Maya on social media, as he knows he will be linked to any girl he does. He enjoys hanging out with the family because they're a great bunch and, clearly, have no interest in his money or fame."