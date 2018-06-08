Lil Kim has filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy. She owes her creditors over $4 million, and she's even offering to sell off her mansion in New Jersey to ease her financial pain.

The Blast obtained court documents in which the rapper lists her financial details. According to the docs, she has about $2,573,300 in assets, but she has $4,084,841 in liabilities. In back taxes alone, she owes 1,845,451.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Among her major assets listed is her home, which she values at $2.3 million, a 2000 Mercedes Benz worth $4,200 and a 2005 Bentley Continental GT valued at $52,600. Her jewelry, apparel, electronics and furniture ring in at $60,000. She also says her three entertainment companies are worth in excess of $150,000, The Blast said.

Kim indicates that she makes about $18,000 a month, but spends $12,784.

She goes on to list the creditors she owes, too, including a $2 million tab relating to her New Jersey home. She says in the documents that her Queen Bee Entertainment company is actually profitable.

The docs reveal Kim has made $90,678 in income so far this year. Kim alludes to the fact that she's on track to have a far less profitable year than she has in past, claiming she made $398k in 2017 and $823,659 in 2016.

Kim also says she supports her 3-year-old daughter by herself without any child support.

The rapper has actually concocted a plan in which she can help pay her debts, saying she'll pay $5,500 to her creditors for the next five years, and she's not opposed to selling her home.

This is no slam dunk, though, as the trustee for the bankruptcy already objected to Lil Kim's plan.