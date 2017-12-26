Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lin-Manuel Miranda, 37, following the loss of his grandmother on Christmas, Dec. 25.

"Abuela Mundi passed away this Christmas morning," the "Hamilton" playwright and actor wrote alongside a set of black-and-white photos featuring his late grandmother that he shared on Twitter.

Abuela Mundi passed away this Christmas morning. I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that's where it's gonna be for a bit. pic.twitter.com/f9Iia15Z9n — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 26, 2017

In one sentimental picture, Lin-Manuel is seen cuddling his abuela in a hospital bed, while his 3-year-old son, Sebastian, is featured with her in two others.

The Broadway star is understandably heartbroken, adding, "I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that's where it's gonna be for a bit."

WireImage

Lin-Manuel has spoken about what a large influence his Abuela Mundi had on him in the past, first stepping in to help raise his father back in Puerto Rico. She became a part of their family and went on to care for Lin-Manuel once they moved to the United States.

"Abuela Mundi isn't biologically my 'abuela' grandmother," he revealed to Broadway.com of his childhood. "But she lives in my house, feeds me, tucks me in and walks me to and from nursery school."

She even served as inspiration for his hit musical, "In the Heights," based on memories he shared with her growing up in Manhattan's Washington Heights.

May she rest in peace.