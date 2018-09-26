Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, is in some seriously bad financial shape.

Steven Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Dina has filed paperwork in federal bankruptcy court declaring she is $1,578,049.00 in debt and can't afford to pay it back. She added that the majority of the debt is owed to one party, PennyMac Loan Services, whom she owes $1.55 million to.

The "Living Lohan" star also has tax issues, as she owes the state of California $4,651 in back taxes, and she owes $9,000 to New York.

In addition to the financial issues, Dina's Long Island, New York, home is in foreclosure, and was scheduled to go up for auction on Sept. 25. However, due to the bankruptcy filing, the foreclosure proceeding now stops and Dina will have a chance to keep the house.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Dina, reports indicate, purchased the home in 2004 for $650,000. She then took out $1.3 million in loans, but the house is now valued at roughly $900,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Lindsay, who recently opened up a nightclub in Greece, is worth $800,000.