Madonna thinks New York City should be the (big) apple of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eyes.

On Tuesday, the pop icon posted an Instagram video directed at the royal couple, who recently announced that they're stepping down from their senior royal duties and splitting time between Canada and the United Kingdom. Madonna says she has a better idea…while also shading the country to the north of the United States.

"Hey, Harry — don't run off to Canada. It's boring there," she said. "I'll let them sublet my apartment on Central Park West."

Madge, seemingly half-serious, tried selling the pad.

"It's two-bedroom, it's got the best view of Manhattan. Incredible balcony. I think that's going to be a winner, a deal breaker," she said. "No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW."

While making reference to the Royal guards outside the Palace in London, said, "The view [from her apartment] is much better for sure, not a bunch of guys in woolly hats."

She captioned the video with a direct question, "Do Meghan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West??"

Coincidentally, Madonna's comments came while sitting backstage before one of her "Madame X" concerts at the London Palladium, less than two miles from Buckingham Palace.

The fact that Madonna would even joke about her apartment is interesting, as she lost a legal battle against her Manhattan co-op in 2018.

In April 2016, the "Like a Virgin" singer sued the board of Harperley Hall, her New York City apartment building, after it changed the building rules to say that her children and domestic help can't live there unless Madonna is actually "in residence" in her $7.3 million pad as well.

In her court documents, her lawyers used Madonna's job as a defense.

"Plaintiff is a world-renowned recording artist, performer and singer who is constantly on world tours," the docs said. "As such, plaintiff owns many residences around the world and travels extensively worldwide."

A Manhattan judge wasn't having it, siding with the building's board.